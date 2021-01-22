An outdoor warm room in Powell River looks to be taking shape.

The province is giving $72,000 to Inclusion Powell River Society, to put towards heaters, temporary walls, and outdoor seating for the room.

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons said the funding will support physical distancing and safer social service delivery in the city.

“Adapting to COVID-19 has been challenging for local organizations, especially ones that have needed to make investments in new spaces and equipment,” the NDP MLA said.

“This support will help the Inclusion Powell River Society keep doing the important work they do, with the help of a safe and comfortable new space.”

In a Facebook post, Inclusion Powell River said it’s thankful for the BC Gaming Capital Projects grant.

It says it’s using the funding to purchase equipment and furnishings to support outdoor programming during the pandemic, and to make outdoor visits and activities more comfortable at its residential homes.

“We’re thankful for the support to adapt our programs so we can continue to meet the needs of our community during this time,” the post read.

This is one of 53 local not-for-profit organizations around B.C. receiving support this year from the capital project stream of the Community Gaming Grants program.

This year, the program prioritized capital project requests from not-for-profits facing an increased demand for services, or requiring modifications to programs and facilities to meet public health and safety guidelines.

The program has made it a condition that all grant funding this year complies with Provincial Health Officer orders and is providing flexibility for organizations to delay project and service delivery until they can do so safely.