The BC Dental Association is urging the province to move dentists into Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout.

On Sunday, the association wrote to Premier John Horgan, calling on the government to move dental professionals up the cue.

This would follow the lead Ontario and the American Centers for Disease Control.

BCDA believes dental professionals should be moved to Phase 2 for these reasons:

Dental care is an essential service.

Dental professionals are the only health care providers who provide aerosol-generating dental procedures to patients who cannot wear a mask during treatment.

Dental treatment is provided predominantly outside a hospital setting.

BC dentists continue to ensure dental offices are safe for patients and staff; earlier access to vaccines will ensure uninterrupted access to urgent and emergency dental treatment for our most vulnerable patients.

In the letter, association president, Dr. Anthony Nadolski, said they are “extremely disappointed that dental professionals are not included in Phase 2 immunizations along with our medical colleagues.”

He added that B.C. dentists continue to do everything they can to ensure dental offices are safe for patients and staff.

“Early access to vaccines will ensure continued access to urgent and emergency dental care,” Nadolski said.