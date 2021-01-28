Federal officials say Pfizer-BioNTech is still on track to send the four million doses promised by the end of March.

It comes after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted Thursday that Ottawa had told all provinces that those four million doses will be cut by nearly half a million.

Today, the federal government informed the provinces that Pfizer shipments will be cut to 3.5 million to the end of March and that every province will see its allocation reduced. 2/3 — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) January 28, 2021



Asked repeatedly to confirm the news, Major-General Dani Fortin reaffirmed that Pfizer is still holding up their end of the deal and will deliver four million doses.

Fortin said that figure is still based on five doses per vial.

He added Moe was referring to the minimum number of Pfizer doses to be delivered by the end of March, insisting that the doses aren’t being cut.