Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons is reacting to a newly released basic income’s report to the B.C. government.

Simons, who is BC’s Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, says the study shows how important a strong social safety net is to protect people and the economy.

An expert panel was appointed in July 2018 to assess the feasibility of a basic income and basic income pilot in B.C., and to examine how basic income principles could be used to improve our existing income and social support systems.

In a statement, Simons thanked the panel for its hard work over the past two years “to produce its comprehensive report, Covering All the Basics: Reforms for a More Just Society.”

“The panel has recommended changes to B.C.’s existing social supports and services to address the complex needs and unique circumstances of individuals and families instead of pursuing a basic income model or pilot,” he added.

The panel has made 65 recommendations on how to improve our existing support systems.

“We are now reviewing the recommendations closely as we build an economic recovery that supports all British Columbians,” Simons said.

“We continue to implement TogetherBC, the province’s poverty reduction strategy, to help reduce poverty and improve social inclusion.”