With spring just around the corner, it’s time to get your garden up and running.

An online Zoom meeting is being held later this month to help you understand and prepare for the best gardening year you can have.

It might also help take your mind off of the pandemic.

The meeting will be hosted by the Comox Valley Horticultural Society and will be led by BC’s very own garden Guru, Brian Minter.

It will take place virtually on February 15th through Zoom and will be open to anyone who wants to check-in, but you do have the register in advance.

Minter is well known in the gardening community and he will be talking about new plant introductions and what is currently trending, such as the popularity of home food gardens, sustainable gardening, environmental plantings and pollinating gardens.

You have until February 12th at 5:00 pm to sign up, and can learn more by visiting the Comox Valley Horticultural Society’s website.