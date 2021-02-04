A woman is facing drug charges after police spotted a suspicious vehicle in front of a Powell River school.

The arrest happened Tuesday morning in front of Westview Elementary.

A records check found that the 41-year-old male driver was prohibited from driving.

He was arrested, and released to attend court at a later date.

The 42-year-old female passenger was then told she could leave the vehicle, and when she got up a small amount of what appeared to be crack cocaine was located under where she was sitting.

She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and during a subsequent search, officers found a significant amount of drugs as well as roughly $1,300 in Canadian money.

She was also released to attend court at a later date for charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

This file is still under investigation.