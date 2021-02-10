This vintage vending machine was stolen from an office building theft in the 4700 block of Marine Avenue. (Photo supplied by the Powell River RCMP)

The Powell River RCMP is on the lookout for a vintage vending machine.

Valued at around $5,000 dollars, the machine was taken from an office building in the 4700 block of Marine Avenue.

Police say it has “significant sentimental value” to its owners.

The time and date that it was stolen is unknown.

Impaired driving case

A Powell River man will be without a license and a vehicle, for the next little while at least.

This comes after police stopped a vehicle in the 6300 block of Oak Street after it was seen trying to evade a police check stop.

Officers spoke to the driver, a 44-year-old Powell River male, and detected an odour of liquor on his breath.

Two breath samples were obtained which both registered a “fail” on the approved screening device.

The driver was issued a 90-day roadside driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.