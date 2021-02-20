Stand-up paddleboarders head up the mouth of the Courtenay River while wildfire smoke obscures the coastline behind them on the evening of August 13th, 2018. Vista Radio Photo

The River Forecast Center says high water flows are coming for Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

That means we could be seeing higher than normal river levels.

The RFC says moderate amounts (50-100 mm) of precipitation is expected to accumulate over the western-facing slopes of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Lower elevation creeks and rivers are most at risk, especially where recent coastal snowfall may create a flashier rain-on-snow event.

River levels are expected to rise quickly in response to this storm, with high flows expected Sunday through Monday.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

To learn more, visit the B.C River Forecast Center website.