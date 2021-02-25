There’s never been a better time to renew your dog’s license.

The City of Powell River is sending out one last reminder that tomorrow (Feb. 26th) is the deadline to get a discount on a dog license.

Now’s your chance to save $6 on the usual $30 fee.

Annual Fees:

For every dog – $30

For every dog if paid before March 1st – $24

For every dog that has moved to town after June 30th – $15

Replacement licence tag – $5

The City says dog licenses are valid for the full calendar year and can be purchased at the City Hall cashier counter on Duncan Street.

Fees collected are not only used for animal control, feeding, caring, and housing, but also veterinary care, poop bags, and maintenance of dog parks and the local pound.

To learn more about dog licenses in Powell River, visit the City’s website.