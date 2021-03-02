Some taxpayers who repaid COVID-19 related benefits in 2020 are getting incorrect tax slips.

That’s according to the Canada Revenue Agency.

The CRA says people who repaid Canada Emergency Response Benefits before the end of last year shouldn’t have to pay tax on those repaid amounts on 2020 tax returns.

The agency says it’s aware of some tax slips that wrongly list portions of the repaid benefits as taxable income.

Anyone who receives incorrect tax slips should contact the CRA.