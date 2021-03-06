Another large number of new COVID-19 cases reminds us that, even as more vaccines come into the province, we have a long way to go yet.

B.C. reported 634 new ones today including 26 on Vancouver Island and 149 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Currently, 255 people are in hospital with COVID-19, 66 of whom are in intensive care.

On a bright note, 76,752 people who tested positive since the start of the pandemic have recovered.

“There have been four new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern for a total of 250 cases in B.C.

Of the total cases, 12 are active and the remaining people have recovered. This includes 222 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant and 28 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant.

The vaccine rollout is underway with 311,208 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C. so far, 86,865 of which are second doses.

“There have been four new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 1,380.