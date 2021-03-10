Island Health has some tips for people trying to book a vaccination appointment for themselves, or for a loved one.

This comes after a rough start to the booking period that saw call centres inundated.

More than 1.4 million calls were made in the first 90 minutes of phone lines opening, which the health authority notes was “far more than the number of seniors who are eligible to book their vaccine appointment this week.”

Starting Monday, March 8th, the registration process started for islanders who fit into the first age-based population cohort looking to grab a dose of the vaccine; those aged 90 and older, and Indigenous peoples over the age of 65.

On Tuesday, 2,749 people appointments at Island Health clinics. In the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 4,067 appointments were booked.