As many as 800,000 users will be locked out of their Canada Revenue Agency online accounts.

The CRA says the users will be locked out on Saturday as a precautionary move for similar reasons as the lockout some experienced in February.

In a statement, the agency says the users IDs and passwords “were not compromised” as a result of a breach of CRA’s online systems.

However, they say the information was obtained by third parties and through a variety of means by sources external to the CRA.

Those impacted will receive information on how to re-gain access to their CRA accounts.