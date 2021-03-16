qathet Regional District FireSmart Program Continues in 2021

The qathet Regional District (qRD) is pleased to announce the return of the Regional FireSmart Program for 2021.

This is the fifth consecutive year of the Regional FireSmart Program. With funding support from the Province of BC and Union of BC Municipalities’ Community Resiliency Investment Fund, the qRD is able to continue to offer education, training, and planning with the goal of mitigating the negative impacts from wildfires in our community.

Over the past two years, the FireSmart Program has helped almost 200 residential property owners throughout all areas of the qRD with free FireSmart property advice and has provided over $25,000 in rebates.

The 2021 FireSmart program will see the same successful initiatives implemented in previous years and hopes that the number of residents utilizing the program continues to increase. “The FireSmart program saw great success in 2020”, said qRD’s Manager of Emergency Services, Ryan Thoms. “We saw residents spending more time at home, making FireSmart improvements to their properties and we were able to assist them in doing that.”

Residential property owners are encouraged to request a free FireSmart assessment for their property. Property owners may be eligible for a rebate of up to $500 for any FireSmart improvements made. Rebate submissions will be accepted until the end of the year.

qathet’s FireSmart program is looking for champions to promote FireSmart in their neighbourhoods. Champions will receive free wildfire hazard assesment training and may be eligible to receive funding for neighbourhood scale events such as a FireSmart debris chipper day.

People living near forested areas need to be aware of the threat of wildfire, and actions they can take to make their properties FireSmart. Residents interested in information on how to make FireSmart improvements to their properties are encouraged to contact the qRD office or Regional FireSmart Coordinator Marc Albert directly at firesmartpr@gmail.com.

For more information, please visit qathet.ca.