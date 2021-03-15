A Powell River couple is picking up the pieces after losing their workshop to fire.

Their daughter, Rachel Brown, said the fire broke out late Thursday night, in the workshop that sat next to their double-wide in the Paradise Valley Mobile Home Park.

She added that within seconds, it was engulfed in flames.

“The shop was home to my dad’s prized possessions like his father’s antique tools, any and all trades men’s tools, an entire kitchen waiting to be installed, vinyl flooring, air compressors, and the list goes on and on,” Brown said in a GoFundMe page that she has set up for her parents.

“With it, the fire also took my mother’s gardening shed and all of her favourite things for playing in the dirt.”

Brown said the flames licked the side of their mobile home, “melting the siding, burning through some of the plywood and blowing out a window.”

She says that, while they lost their workshop, it could have been much worse. She added that through it all, her dad has been an inspiration. “Had they been asleep, they could have lost their lives. Luckily my mother was awake and saw the fire and they were able to get out and all the neighbours helped and stuff, and he’s just been so positive. It’s been really inspiring to see.”

She noted that the Powell River Fire Rescue, backed up by the Malaspina Fire Department, arrived in time to save her parents’ home.

“They got here just in time to actually save the mobile home itself,” Brown said. “The workshop burnt down completely but the home itself.. there was one window that blew out and it started to come into the boot room but they got here just in time and saved it.”

Brown explained that her parents didn’t have homeowners insurance, “after having been denied due to the appearance of the skirting on the home, so we’re doing all the cleanup and rebuilding ourselves.”

“Their every penny is in this home,” she said.

Brown hopes the community will continue to rally around her parents to help them rebuild.

