You’re invited to share your thoughts on reducing poverty in Powell River and the qathet Regional District.

The City of Powell River, qathet Regional District and Tla’amin Nation are spearheading Phase 1 of the Regional Poverty Reduction Strategy.

As part of this initiative, they launched the Community Well-being Survey on Monday, to gather input to help understand the income-related experiences of people in the region.

“Through partnering with the public, private, and non-profit sectors, the community is able to come together, and work towards the common goal of a region without poverty,” said regional social planner, Kai Okazaki.

“By engaging multiple agencies and stakeholders, we can make a collective impact to improve the well-being and quality of life in our community.”

The city says that there are supports available for people experiencing poverty in the region, “the statistics remain stark.”

The 2019 Powell River Regional Social Planning Program Final Report shows that one in four children and youth in Powell River and one in six seniors have experienced poverty.

Provincially, indigenous people and people with disabilities are twice as likely to experience poverty and children in single-parent families are three times more likely to experience poverty than those of two-parent families.

The survey will help explore barriers and opportunities to poverty reduction in the region.

It’s open until April 15th and you can link to it here.

For information on access to paper copies, including pick up and submission details, contactOkazaki at kokazaki@powellriver.ca or call 604-485-8655.

The Regional Poverty Reduction Strategy is part of the Union of British Columbian Municipalities (UBCM) Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program.