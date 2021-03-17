The province is putting a cap on the sale of green beer – and all other booze for that matter – as we gear up for St. Patrick Day celebrations.

Last week, Dr. Bonnie Henry has put a restriction on alcohol sales around St. Patrick’s day.

That means green beer, and other liquor, can’t be sold in bars and restaurants after 8:00pm tomorrow night, until 9:00am the next day.

In a similar vein, B.C.’s provincial state of emergency has been extended for a 26th time, marking a year since this declaration was issued in response to COVID-19.

This gives the police and other enforcement officials power to limit the spread of COVID-19, by issuing tickets to organizers of large events and gatherings that contravene the provincial health officer’s orders.

In today’s COVID-19 update, the province reported 556 new cases in B.C.

This includes 27 new ones in the Island Health region.

On a bright note, there were no new deaths reported today.