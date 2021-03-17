Powell River RCMP officers say they’ve been getting more reports of stunt driving on public roads.

Police say tire tracks and noise complaints have been seen on Marine Avenue, Joyce Avenue, Duncan Street and areas in Wildwood and south of town.

According to the RCMP stunting includes, but is not limited to; burnouts, fishtailing and donuts.

The Powell River RCMP says some drivers may believe that they are being cautious while stunting, however, a blown tire or loss of control can happen quickly and unexpectedly. A driver does not have control of the vehicle while stunting which poses a serious concern for public safety.

The RCMP is asking that if you see any stunting, you report it to the police immediately.

If you are caught stunting, your car can be impounded for a minimum of 7 days and an automatic ICBC licence review will be launched.