If you haven’t moved your business online yet, there’s now more money for you to do so.

This comes after the B.C. government announced today (March 17th), its plans to invest an additional $30-million into the Launch Online Grant program.

The program provides up to $7,500 to businesses to help build or expand an e-commerce site, reach more customers and grow their business.

It was first launched in February after the Province found that an online presence is “integral for businesses.” And while the initial announcement came in at a total of $12-million to support 1,500 businesses, over 3,500 have since applied.

That’s where the new funding comes in.

Thanks to the extra $30-million, the Province says it’s now able to help around 4,000 more businesses market their products and services online.

Businesses in the hard-hit tourism sector, like tour operators or hotels, and businesses in the service industry, such as massage therapists, personal trainers or hairstylists, can now access the grants to build or improve their online booking systems.

The Launch Online Grant program is part of StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan, and successful applicants will work with local B.C. service providers to complete their online store.

The Province adds that 30 per cent of the grant funds are reserved for Black, Indigenous and people of colour-owned (BIPOC) businesses.

According to Premier John Horgan, “Many small businesses have had to change the way they operate as more and more people shifted to online purchasing during the pandemic. Our government has been there to help these businesses adapt.”

“By expanding eligibility to our successful launch online program, more B.C. small businesses from the hardest-hit sectors will have access to the tools they need to boost their online presence, grow their e-commerce capacity and become more resilient as we build toward a brighter future,” Horgan adds.

If you run a small or medium-sized business, you’re encouraged to apply through LaunchOnline.ca.