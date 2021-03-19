If you were curious about that unclaimed $1 million-dollar Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased on the North Island, it expired.

Whoever bought it back on March 18th, 2020, had until midnight last night to claim the $1 million prize.

The BCLC says unclaimed prize money for national games goes back into the prize pool and is used for future promotions.

The North Island region started at Qualicum Beach and included the Comox Valley and Campbell River, as well as communities north including places like Port McNeill and Port Hardy.