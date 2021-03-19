A popular summer event in Powell River is once again feeling the impacts of the ongoing pandemic.

The Marine Area Business Association (MABA) took to Facebook on Wednesday to share that the upcoming 2021 Blackberry Festival is a no-go.

“Although the government is working diligently to vaccinate as many people as fast as possible, we understand that the vaccine does not prevent people from getting COVID-19 or transmitting COVID-19,” the MABA says. “It simply helps to prevent the case from being as severe.”

According to the association, the festival usually brings in many people from far and wide, travelling to town from other areas of B.C. and Canada.

“At this point in time, we feel August is going to be too soon to responsibly hold such a big event with such huge crowds. Therefore we have chosen to officially cancel the festival for this year,” it adds.

However, the MABA says it’s still planning to celebrate the blackberry this year. It’s now encouraging you to stay tuned for more details on how you can get involved.