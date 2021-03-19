Starting tomorrow (March 20th), a new age group in Powell River and on the Sunshine Coast will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.

Seniors 70 and older and Indigenous peoples 55 years of age and older (born in 1966 or earlier) can begin calling to book their appointment.

From March 20th onward, Vancouver Coastal Health is inviting them to call 1-877-587-5767.

To prepare for your call, be prepared to provide your personal health number, full name, date of birth, postal code and phone number.

There are enough appointments available and there is no rush to call in.

Call volumes are lower in the late afternoon and evening. The toll-free phone line is open from 7:00am to 7:00pm, seven days a week.

VCH is appealing to family members, friends, neighbours and social services agencies to help reach eligible people in the community.