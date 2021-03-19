B.C. adds 737 confirmed cases of COVID-19
Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)
Even with B.C.’s immunizations ramping up, today’s COVID-19 numbers are a stark reminder that we can’t let our guard down.
Over a 24-hour reporting period from Thursday to Friday, the province confirmed 737 new cases.
That’s the most we’ve seen since early January.
There are now 5,207 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
The new cases include:
- 163 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region,
- 426 new cases in the Fraser Health region,
- 32 in the Island Health region,
- 33 in the Interior Health region,
- 82 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.
There have been 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, for a total of 1,200 across B.C.
Of the active cases, 292 people are in hospital with COVID-19, 85 of whom are in intensive care.
A further 84,078 people who tested positive have recovered from the virus.
There were also two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,421 deaths in B.C. since the pandemic began.