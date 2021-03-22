Calling all volunteers: Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is looking for people to help out at upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Powell River.

It needs people who can commit to a clinic at least once a week for an extended period.

“Ideally, we are looking for a commitment of four months, but all volunteer applicants will be considered, as the current demand is still not yet known,” VCH says.

The typical shift duration is 3 to 4 hours long, with VCH adding support will be provided to volunteers with orientation, training, and on-site supervision.

However, those interested need to register first. Keep in mind basic English proficiency is required, with a second language seen as an asset.

Email Rocio Andrew at Rocio.Andrews@vch.ca with the subject line ‘Volunteer for Vaccination Clinic in Powell River.’ Include your full name, complete address (including postal code), phone number, email, and date of birth in your message.

After receiving your confirmation email, VCH says a volunteer resources coordinator will follow up and take you through the screening process.