The Powell River RCMP are warning about fraudsters making the rounds in the city.

There have been eight fraud investigations reported to police this last week.

They range from phone call scams to email scams.

The scammers claim to be calling from VISA, Canada Revenue Agency, and different investigation units.

Police are reminding you to be wary of anyone asking you for your personal and banking information, and access to your computer.

They are also cautioning about sending money, transferring money, or purchasing items (gift cards/Google Play cards) and sending PIN numbers.

One fraud was a lottery entry letter received by mail that required money being sent with an application.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.