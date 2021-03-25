The Powell River RCMP is seeking witnesses to a rollover crash.

It happened late Sunday in the 5000 block of Manson Avenue

The RCMP was called at 9:58pm.

When emergency crews got there, a man got out of the vehicle and was combative with firefighters trying to help him and assess his injuries.

He then ran from the scene.

Anyone who saw what happened during and leading up to the crash is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.

The file number is 2021-1341