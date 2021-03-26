Photo provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada

Canada’s daily COVID-19 case counts have gone up by 30 per cent over the past two weeks.

It comes as the latest federal modelling shows concerning trends arising from the spread of variants throughout the country.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said hospitalization rates in provinces with elevated activity are also on the rise.

Friday’s modelling shows Canada could see an added 50,000 new cases by the first week of April, pushing the country past 1 million cases of COVID-19.

In the long term, if the spread of variants continues un-interrupted, the country’s daily case count may double, reaching upwards of 10,000 daily cases by the end of April.

Dr. Tam said stronger public health measures will be necessary to counter the resurgence fueled by more infectious variants.

On a positive note, Tam said they are seeing a decline in both infections in older age groups and the number and size of outbreaks in Canadian long-term care homes.