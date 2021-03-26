Good news for campers in the Powell River area: the qathet Regional District (qRD) is set to open Haywire Bay Regional Park campground next month.

Operational services manager Patrick Devereaux says the campground will welcome campers with COVID-19 protocols in place starting April 30th.

“Shelter Point Park Campground and our day-use parks have remained open year-round with COVID-19 restrictions,” he says.

As the pandemic rages on, the qRD is now reminding residents and visitors to remain vigilant when visiting regional parks.

They’re asking you don’t visit campgrounds if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or if you’ve been exposed to anyone experiencing symptoms. And if you develop symptoms during your stay, you should notify campground staff immediately.

“Access to park services and amenities may be limited during this time,” reads a qRD release. “Visitors must practice physical distancing by maintaining at least two metres distance from other campers and staff when recreating in regional parks and campgrounds.”

Only members of the same core bubble should stay together in one campsite, and the qRD says users should follow all recommendations and protocols as outlined by health authorities.

“The qRD is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will evaluate services in line with provincial orders and guidelines,” the district adds.

For updates on regional parks services, COVID-19 restrictions and on-site protocols, visit this website.