Photo of bird in close proximity to Snowbird Tutor jet that crashed May 17 in Kamloops, B.C. (Supplied by RCAF)

A bird played a role in a fatal Snowbird crash in B.C.

That’s the finding of a military investigation into the deadly crash that claimed the life of Captain Jenn Casey.

The pilot of the aircraft, Captain Richard MacDougall, was seriously injured in the crash that happened in May 2020.

The investigation found a small bird got caught in the engine of the Tutor aircraft shortly after take-off from the airport in Kamloops, B.C.

It resulted in a compressor stall and a loss of thrust.

There wasn’t enough time for their parachutes to function properly as the plane was too close to the ground.