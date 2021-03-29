Tahsis Inlet, located midway up the west coast of the Vancouver Island, tops the list of B.C.'s top boating destinations for 2019. (Supplied by Tahsis Tourism)

Eleven different communities on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are getting a boost to help build important tourism projects.

The province is giving out close to $9 Million through the Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative, and the approved projects must be completed by March 2023.

“This direct investment in tourism-dependent communities was a call to action from the tourism sector and an integral part of our recovery plan,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“These projects will provide good-paying jobs now, create valuable assets for communities and attract more visitors in the future.”

Some of the communities and projects included In the Vancouver, Coast and Mountains Region are:

Gibsons

Active transportation network upgrades, including parking, signage, bike racks, electric bike charging stations ($675,000)

Powell River

Willingdon Beach campsite upgrades including washroom and showers building with laundry ($673,000)

Alberni cycling infrastructure multi-use pathway connecting the community to Willingdon Beach ($242,402)

Sechelt

Sani-dump installation near downtown and an information kiosk ($126,519)

Hackett Park improvements ($300,000)

Trail Bay sea walk improvements, including washroom, mobile vendors pads and public amenities ($382,500)

In total, $4,655,171 is being distributed for projects in the Vancouver, Coast and Mountains Region.

The communities and projects included on Vancouver Island include:

Ladysmith

Paved food truck pad and accessible walkway at waterfront park ($96,360)

Community park shelters ($170,000)

Transfer Beach accessible washroom construction ($408,000)

Community park amenities including picnic tables, bike racks and bike service station ($27,192)

North Cowichan

Mt. Tzouhalem access point development including parking stalls, accessible washroom, signage ($173,764)

Kinsmen Beach accessible washroom construction ($312,500)

Mount Prevost mountain bike trail upgrades with signs ($97,912)

Waterwheel Park lighting and wayfinding signs ($100,000)

Parksville

Community park playground resurfacing and expansion ($315,000)

Port Alice

Sea kayak touring facilities for launching from Port Alice, with picnic facilities on nearby islands ($335,000)

Port Hardy

Carrot/Rotary Park washrooms construction ($348,500)

Tofino

Sustainable transportation upgrades to multi-use path with transit stop, bicycle parking and on-street parking spaces ($800,000)

Ucluelet

Village green revitalization with public seating, expanded green space and a new playground ($700,000)

Qualicum Beach

Waterfront expansion with parking, mobile vendors amenities, covered seating, washroom, and overnight recreational vehicle parking spaces ($700,000)

In total, $4,584,228 is being distributed for tourism-development projects on Vancouver Island.

To learn more about the StrongerBC initiative and how it might benefit your community, visit the Government of British Columbia website.