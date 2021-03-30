Flooding has put the Powell River Public Library out of commission for the time being.

The city says on Monday, there was an accident related to roof replacement work on the library building, causing water damage.

Crews are working on clean-up and restoring operations at the library.

Due to the flooding and water damage, the library is closed until further notice, including the book drop. They’re also asking that you not return library items and materials at this time.

You can find updates on the library’s Facebook page.

We’ll provide more details as they become available.