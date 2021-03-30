As we move into April, Vancouver Coastal Health is reminding Powell River and other residents in the region to sign up to get their vaccine.

People living on Sunshine Coast, including those in Powell River over the age of 70 are able to book their appointments now.

In other sections of the VCH region, anyone over the age of 73 is able to book their vaccine.

VCH says they are not sure when the next age group will be able to get their shot, but for now they are asking that if you want to get one, you have your personal health number, full name, date of birth, postal code and phone number ready when you call.

If you do want to book an appointment, you can call anytime from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm seven days a week at 1-877-587-5767.

For more information on vaccine rollout for Vancouver Coastal Health, visit VCH’s website.