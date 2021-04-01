The Easter weekend usually gives us a reason to visit extended family, but this year health officials are urging British Columbians to put travel and gatherings on hold.

This comes after a record-high 1,013 new COVID-19 cases were announced yesterday (Mar. 29th). That’s the highest number of cases seen in a single day since the pandemic began.

385 of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which includes Powell River. Island Health saw 47 new cases.

In the latest Covid update, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that right now “no one should be travelling for leisure or vacation outside of your local communities or regions. The risk for all of us is too great.”

“We all have the same ability to spread the COVID-19 virus – no matter our age,” they said. “We also know that regardless of where we work or what pre-existing health conditions we may have, the older we are, the higher our risk of severe illness.”

Henry and Dix reported 7,405 active cases in the province, with 11,468 people under public health monitoring. Three additional deaths were also reported yesterday; however, on a bright note, over 91,000 people who tested positive have now recovered.

They also touched on the expanded visitation in all long-term care facilities throughout the province, which gets underway today (Thursday). If you’re planning to visit your family member or friend, they’re asking you to follow COVID-19 safety plans and wear a mask. But if you’re sick or feeling unwell, “stay away.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues, and we will continue to face hurdles in our pandemic response. And when we do, we will continue to adjust and adapt our approach to safely move forward,” Henry and Dix added.

“Help us to push our curve back down again. Do this by staying small, staying outside and staying with your same group of close contacts. This is what will get us closer to putting COVID-19 behind us.”