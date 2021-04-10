Tla’amin Nation is sharing some sad news: legislator Tyrone Wilson has passed away.

“It is with heavy hearts that we regret to inform you of the passing of our fellow legislator, colleague, and volunteer firefighter Tyrone Wilson,” said Tla’amin executive council in a statement.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to Tina, their children and grandchild, as well as the Wilson, Hackett and Louie families at this sad time.”

Council shared there’s work to do in the coming days to care for Tyrone and his family. They’re asking that everyone in the community do their part to help Tyrone on his journey home, “in a safe way.”

“Boundaries and privacy are important right now, we don’t have all of the answers but we know they will come in the days and weeks ahead. Our leadership is working closely with the family and medical personnel to make sure of it.”

Council also noted we’re currently living in an “exceptional time that sadly prevents us from wrapping the family in love according to our teachings.”

However, they say prayers will be heard and felt by the whole family at this difficult time, adding the Nation “will come together when it is safe to do so in order to celebrate our loved one.”

Services and support are being provided to the family and are available to Tla’amin members. You’re urged to call (604) 578-0447 if you need help.

“We all loved Tyrone and Tyrone loved Tla’amin. We know the whole community is hurting badly right now. The ancestors have come to take him home while we are left to miss him,” council added.