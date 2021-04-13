Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is in a serious situation with COVID-19.

Trudeau pointed to record case counts, hospitalizations and postponed surgeries to underline his point,

“On Sunday Ontario reported a record single-day high of new COVID-19 cases, and not just in Ontario but in many parts of the country ICU beds in hospitals are filling up and the patients in them are younger and younger. This is not the place anyone wanted to be right now.” said Trudeau

The Prime Minister says everyone is working around the clock to get as many Canadians vaccinated as quickly as possible but variants of concern are spreading quickly.

Trudeau says riots and protests like the one Montreal saw this weekend just prolong the need for public health restrictions.

He says he knows people are tired but urged everyone to keep following health guidelines.