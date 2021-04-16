More provincial funding heading to island, Sunshine Coast groups for anti-racism initiatives
More provincial funding is coming to groups on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast to combat racism.
The province is adding $372,500 to the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network to help organizations address the issue across B.C.
“Racism is real and it’s pervasive in our communities. We must take action to combat racism in our local communities,” said Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives. “Our government is increasing funding for the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network to empower British Columbians to identify and help stamp out discrimination.”
All told, 36 organizations in 57 communities will each receive $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000 to address a recent spike in racism, especially anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous hate activity, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The province says this one-time funding increase will enable communities to engage in additional projects that provide anti-racism resources and support.
Recipients on the island and coast include:
- The Community Justice Centre of the Comox Valley Society Comox Valley (includes Comox, Courtenay and Cumberland), is getting $5,000 to develop and share anti-racism and hate policies designed for local organizations and agencies.
- The Multicultural & Immigrant Services Association of North Vancouver Island (serving Campbell River, Port Hardy, Port McNeil, and North Island) is receiving $20,000 to lead community viewings and discussions with media related to the topic of racism and hate, and to review anti-racism policies in Port McNeil.
- On the Sunshine Coast, Lift Community Services of Qathet Powell River, Lund/Texada, Qathet District is getting $15,000 to host workshops and engage community members in developing creative, self-directed projects addressing racism.
- In Nanaimo, $7,500 is earmarked for Liminal Spaces Consulting Nanaimo and Ladysmith to build a community response protocol to hate activity and racism, provide training, and to build a network dedicated to addressing racism and hate.
- In the Cowichan Valley, the Cowichan Valley Intercultural & Immigrant Society Cowichan Valley Regional District will receive $7,500 to develop resources and a platform for local dialogue on racism, develop workshops led by BIPOC on conflict resolution, and create a community response protocol.
- And in Sechelt, WitWorks Ltd. Sechelt/Gibsons will receive $5,000 to implement local protocol to respond to racist and hate incidents through policy work and targeted training.