With the pandemic ongoing, the Province of B.C. wants to know how you’re doing via an online public health survey.

Last year, it launched the ‘BC COVID-19 SPEAK: Your story, our future’ survey to gauge how British Columbians experienced the first wave; around 400,000 people took the time to participate.

Now, over a year into the pandemic, the Province has launched ‘BC COVID-19 SPEAK: Round 2’ to address four key areas: Life during the pandemic, vaccines, innovation and adaptation, and recovery.

This year’s survey seeks to better understand the experiences of B.C.’ers over the past 12 months, asking specifically how COVID-19 affected you and your family, and your needs for recovery.

According to the Province, this information will help public health professionals and others better respond to the key, ongoing challenges.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says it has been a very challenging year for everyone, “and we know the impacts have not been felt equally by all.”

“With our immunization program now underway, it is time to look ahead and think about how we can best support people in the months ahead with the right tools and supports in place,” Henry explains. “I ask you to please take a few minutes to participate in this survey, and also share it widely with your friends, families and colleagues.”

‘SPEAK: Round 2’ launched last week and will run for approximately four weeks. It should take respondents 15 – 20 minutes to complete, and the Province recommends using the latest web browsers for optimal experience.

Find the survey here: bccdc.ca/covid19survey