The province is expanding the BC Parks budget to help make provincial park visits more enjoyable than ever.

During the next three years an $83 million increase is on the way for BC Parks, helping build new campsites, expanded trails and strengthened management of the park system.

“It’s absolutely clear how deeply people care about our provincial parks. The pandemic has brought more people than ever to visit BC Parks so they can safely spend time with family and friends while connecting to nature,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

“Investing in our parks helps secure our magnificent natural legacy so more British Columbians can appreciate its beauty. We are also supporting local businesses and the economy by creating employment opportunities through new investments in park infrastructure.”

In response to more demand for camping and out recreation, the money will be heading towards construction of new campgrounds, and more campsites and amenities at existing campgrounds.

The funding will also be used to enhance trails and improve accessibility for people who use wheelchairs, strollers or have other accessibility challenges.

For this season, the provincial government says approximately 185 sites are being added to BC Parks.

To learn more about what changes are coming to BC’s park and recreation sites, visit the Government of British Columbia website.