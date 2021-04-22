A GoFundMe page set up for two Powell River families who reportedly lost everything in a late night fire is gaining traction.

It broke out just before midnight at a home on Skeena Street in the Wildwood area.

According to the page, the Thomas and Rubin families awoke to a devastating house fire.

“The families made it out safely but their home and all of their belongings were lost,” the page says.

In the wake of this fire, the families will have many immediate needs, from toiletries and clothing, food, beds, and basic electronics.

“Lincoln, Aubrey, Sophie & Scarlett are still in school and Levi at Pre-School and will need basic school supplies as well,” the page noted.

“Candace, Steve, Karlie and Matt are always quick to open their home to friends and family, and have touched so many people’s lives with their generosity and kindness.”

According to the page, the families are originally from Ontario and have built careers, relationships and community in Powell River.

The page organizers are coordinating a community drop off for basic necessities and will post it as soon as they have a location.

The page is called “Rubin Thomas House Fire Relief Fund” and you can link to it here.

We have reached out to Powell River Fire Rescue for more details.