Until further notice, the Willingdon Beach Campsite will be for locals only.

The City of Powell River says, with the current travel restrictions in place, campers from outside the qathet Regional District are not permitted.

Earlier this week, campsite caretakers were asked to contact all people booked between that time and May 25th to cancel their bookings.

Refunds were given to the campers that made reservations.

People on site presently are being told that they can stay until after the long weekend, as many of these campers have been at the campsite for some time now.

The new summer camping rates were to start on May 1st and will now start on May 25th. Campers that are staying through this travel ban will still be paying the winter camping fees.

Local campers are welcome to book at the campsite during this travel ban. People travelling for work are also allowed to book at the campsite.