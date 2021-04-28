The B.C. Hockey League’s pod season will end once the current schedule is done on May 11th, without a playoff round.

This is because of the current COVID-19 restrictions in the province and the challenges of changing cohorts for the postseason.

“Since we were shut down in November, our priority was to provide our athletes with an opportunity to showcase themselves to NCAA coaches and NHL scouts,” said BCHL executive director Steven Cocker. “We are thrilled that we were able to reward our players for all of the hard work they put in during what was a difficult and challenging season. We look forward to returning to a more normal schedule next year and once again crowning a BCHL champion.”

The Fred Page Cup won’t be awarded and the traditional league awards will not be handed out either.

In place of the playoffs and year-end awards, a champion from each pod will be determined based on points or point percentage.

There will also be a set of individual awards handed out in each pod, including MVP, Top Defenceman, Top Goalie, Top Rookie, and Top Scorer.

The Canucks are trying to get back on the winning track this afternoon when they take on the Ottawa Senators in the 4th and final game of their series.