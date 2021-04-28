The RCMP is once again sending out a reminder to not give out your personal information over the phone or online.

The message is coming after two different scams were making their way around Powell River.

The first was for a Publishers Clearinghouse scam. Police say a Facebook user received a message from a Facebook friend that she had won a large prize from Publishers Clearinghouse and that she needed to send an e-transfer in order to receive the prize.

The Facebook user phoned Publisher’s Clearinghouse and her friend and determined that Publisher’s Clearinghouse does not operate in Canada and that her friend had not sent her the message on Facebook.

The other scam reported to RCMP is linked to the recent Rogers outage. Police say customers are receiving messages that they are entitled to a rebate because of the 16 hour Rogers wireless system outage last week and are being asked to click on a link.

The RCMP says Rogers stated that they never send credit notifications via text and anyone receiving such a message should not click on the link.

Officers are reminding everyone that you should keep your personal and financial information safe at all times and not to give out any personal information over the phone or online to unsolicited callers.