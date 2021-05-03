The province has a go-to guide for post-secondary schools gearing up for in-person learning in the fall.

The COVID-19 Return-to-Campus Primer will help them plan for a full return to on-campus teaching, learning and research in September.

It outlines key public health planning assumptions and safety measures.

More information is set to be released in the coming weeks in the revised ‘Go-Forward Guidelines for B.C.’s Post-secondary Sector,’ with implementation planned for Aug. 1st.

The health and safety protocols in the guidelines are being revised to reflect the expected COVID-19 conditions for the fall, along with updated infection prevention and control measures.

In the meantime, the province says the Primer “is the next step in providing high-level guidance to help schools plan for the safe return of students, faculty, and staff throughout the summer, and update campus safety plans in anticipation of a full return to face-to-face instruction in September.”

It was developed by a team of experts from the public post-secondary sector in partnership with the ministry and representatives from the BC Centre for Disease Control, regional health authorities, and the Office of the Provincial Health Officer.

You can link to the Primer here.

Quick facts

On March 8th, provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, advised public post-secondary institutions to plan for a full return to on-campus teaching, learning, and research for September 2021, when experts anticipate that: