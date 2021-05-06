A tip has led the Powell River RCMP to one of the biggest drug seizures in recent history.

On April 27th, acting on the tip from the public, officers executed a search warrant on a unit located in the 4900 block of Joyce Avenue.

The subsequent search led to the seizure of LSD, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (Date rape drug) as well as a prohibited gun and over $6,000 in cash.

Two improvised explosive devices were also seized and later destroyed by the Explosives Disposal Unit from Vancouver.

A 45-year-old man from Powell River was arrested and later released for a court date in the summer.

Two days later, police raided a home on Maywood Road and seized over 900 cannabis plants, a large amount of growing equipment and several guns.

In that case, four people were arrested at the scene and later released.

None of them were from Powell River.

The entire house was modified for the sole purpose of growing marihuana.

Over the past 24 months the Powell River RCMP have seized close to 10,000 cannabis plants from clandestine grow operations in the region.

The Powell River RCMP says these illegal grow operations will continue to be pro-actively targeted and their related assets seized.