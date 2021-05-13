This green map indicates the percentage of adults 18-plus who have been vaccinated with their first dose up to May 10th (41-60 percent in the Powell River Health Area).

COVID-19 vaccinations and local case numbers are headed in opposite directions in the Powell River Health Area.

And that’s a good thing.

The Powell River Division of Family Practice says between May 2nd and 8th, there were just two new cases in the area.

This includes the City of Powell River, qathet Regional District (minus Lasqueti), and Tla’amin Nation.

Vaccinations are hitting a new gear in B.C. and the same is true in the Powell River area.

The division says that as of this week they’ll have vaccinated more than 50 per cent of the total population in the health area.

Meanwhile, the BC Centre for Disease Control announced on Wednesday that they will now be releasing weekly reports on community-level data from around B.C.

This extensive report contains data ranging from geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases, testing positivity, vaccination rates and more.

The division is also reminding everyone that there are two sites where people can currently get tested in Powell River.

The Medical Clinic Associates on Joyce Avenue is doing COVID testing Monday through Friday, with the exception of stat holidays.

To request an appointment you can fill out a form at prcomplexclinic.com.

This is the preferred method of booking so that phone lines do not become overwhelmed. However, if you are not able to book online you can call 604-485-3572 between 9:00am and 11:00am on weekdays.

COVID testing is also being done at the Emergency Room at the Powell River General Hospital.

“People with severe symptoms, or those needing a test outside Medical Clinic Associates hours (listed above) should seek a test at this location,” the division said.

People living on Texada Island should call 604-486-7525 to book a test if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. COVID testing is being offered at the Texada clinic Monday through Friday.