Tla’amin Nation and the BC SPCA Powell River are taking their partnership to a new level.

They recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

This expresses a mutual commitment to the shared goal of culturally appropriate animal welfare services in the community, grounded in Tla’amin knowledge.

During the COVID lockdown of the community, the shelter helped to support pets in the community by providing dog and cat food to be distributed internally during those challenging weeks.

BC SPCA Powell River manager Tara Daniels says their relationship has been growing for the last several years.

“We’ve been partnering with the Nation on providing a spay/neuter program for the past two years and have found other opportunities to work together.”

“The Tla’amin Nation is very pleased with the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the SPCA,” says Community Services House Post, Losa Luaifoa. “This MOU formalizes and strengthens the great partnership we have established with the local SPCA. We look forward to continuing this work together.”

Adds Daniels: “A partnership like this helps position us as a resource and support for community members, which creates a positive environment to help both people and animals thrive.”