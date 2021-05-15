BC Ferries says a “police incident” is causing a delay on Comox-Powell River sailings today (Saturday).

“Please be advised that the Salish Orca is operating 26 minutes behind schedule due to an unexpected delay in our service,” BC Ferries notes.

It’s also delaying Powell River-Texada sailings: “…the Island Discovery is operating 35 minutes behind schedule.”

According to BC Ferries, “a police incident at the terminal earlier in the day” is the reason behind the holdup.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience,” it adds.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, you can follow BC Ferries on Twitter, visit their Current Conditions webpage, or call 1 (888) 223-3779.