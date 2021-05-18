Powell Rivers annual’s restriction for dogs on beaches is back.

Until September 15th, dogs will not be allowed at Willingdon Beach and Mowat Bay.

Debbie Segin with the city’s bylaw service says they are allowed on trails within the municipality as long as they are on a leash, however, she adds that Powell River has seen a problem with owners not following the rules.

“We don’t like to come out with a big heavy stick and say if your dog is off-leash we’re going to give you a 100 dollar fine right now. We try to talk with people but dogs can definitely be a nuisance. The main reason we don’t want them on the parks and the beaches is that if they’re running at large they can knock over small children, they knock over seniors, you get dog aggression between dogs when one is on a leash and one isn’t,” explains Segin.

“We have a major problem in Powell River with irresponsible owners that take their dogs to the beaches or the trails that let their dogs run free, (and) they don’t clean up after them. The parks are having major issues with dog feces and digging because people aren’t being responsible with their dogs.”

Powell River says if you do decide to take your dog for a walk, make sure it’s on a leash, and avoid the beaches if you don’t want to face a $100 fine.