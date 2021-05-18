Better ventilation, electric buses and better energy efficiency are on the way for some school districts on the Sunshine Coast.

The province is dishing out millions for upgrades at schools in Powell River and Sechelt.

They are heading to a variety of projects like the School Enhancement Program (SEP), which helps out with repair and maintenance needs, or the Bus Acquisition Program (BUS), which helps replace old buses that have reached their limit.

The districts included in the grants are:

Sunshine Coast School District (SD 46) for a total of $1,400,000. The money will be used for HVAC and dust collector Upgrades at Pender Harbour Secondary, interior construction at Kinnikinnick Elementary, and LED lighting upgrades at Elphinstone Secondary.

Powell River School District (SD 47), totaling $1,325,000 for electrical upgrades at Brooks Secondary, and roofing upgrades at Edgehill Elementary, and James Thomson Elementary. The money will also be used for electrical system upgrades at Edgehill Elementary, James Thomson Elementary, and Kelly Creek Community, and Oceanview Education Centre.

B.C’s Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside says investing in our kids, and making sure they have a safe space to learn is extremely important.

“With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments, no matter where they live,” said Whiteside.

“From ventilation and heating, to energy efficiency and lighting, increased maintenance funding allows districts to tackle immediate priorities and focus on providing the best learning experience possible for every B.C. student.”

To see the full list of schools included, visit the Province of British Columbia’s website.