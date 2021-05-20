Police treat all gun reports as real unless proven otherwise.

It’s a hard lesson for a Powell River man, who was reportedly intoxicated and waving a gun on the back deck of his house just after 10:00am Monday morning.

Police responded and arrested him, along with another male and a female for Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Officers then found what they thought was a black handgun inside the home. It turned out to be a pellet gun and the three were released from custody.

The RCMP says pellet guns and gun replicas can be mistaken for real guns and should be stored properly at all times for everyone’s safety.